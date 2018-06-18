﻿ Four alarming signs that reveal your relationship is one-sided : Evewoman - The Standard
Living

How to know you are in the relationship alone

Shanniq Monicah

18th Jun 2018

A relationship is meant to be two way which means, it needs two people to love, support, encourage, and respect each other. There is no rule that states only one party is meant to fight for the relationship.  It’s normally hurtful when one party is fighting for the relationship because it drains him/her emotionally, wastes time and questions where they stand in the relationship. Some of us are too nice they can do anything/ everything but is your partner doing the same for you? Ask this question because this will make you think twice about the relationship.

Here are the signs that reveal the relationship is one-sided:

  • Relationship issues are ignored and taken for granted

No relationship is perfect. There will always be ups and down which will test how strong the union is, make you learn more about your partner and how they relate during these tough times. When in a relationship, it’s very important to solve issues together so as to know one’s faults. This makes the couple to be on the same page. There are individuals that ignore these issues in a relationship because they don’t want to look like they are on the wrong and will look for a way to make their partner feel guilty. Beware! Because this is a red flag!

  • You always initiate communication/conversations

Communication in every relationship is key. When it comes to communicating, both parties are meant to initiate conversations because they are into one another and want to know more about themselves. This shows that both of you are interested in each other and want more but if you are the one always starting the conversation, something is not right. It could mean he/she is not interested in you and prefers to go silent to avoid hurting you.

  • You apologize for no reason

We were all taught in our infant years that ‘sorry’ is only said when you have done or said something wrong. But we have lost that in relationships because people are apologizing for things they have not done and end up carrying one’s mistakes.  A relationship whereby  one party is always saying sorry for things they have not done, that means you are allowing to be abused emotionally. This is because the other party is busy guilt tripping you and it’s wrong.

  • There are misplaced priorities

By this we mean he/she does not put the relationship among his first priorities, the relationship will come last.  This happens a lot but it’s ignored. When he cancels dates for a hang out with his boys last minute, brings up excuses of being busy at work, arrives home late every day or sleeps at his friends’ houses that should communicate a lot. Save yourself the heartbreak and walk away.

