Photos of the young promising Captain that perished in the Cessna C208 FlySAX crash

Wanja Mbuthia

08th Jun 2018

It has been a dull week for Kenya after the airplane tragedy that occurred on Tuesday evening. The plane was coming from Kitale and was headed to Nairobi.

The crash claimed the lives of 10 people and the bodies have since been taken to Lee Funeral Home for identification. The captain of the ill-fated Cessna C208 FlySAX was one bubbly Barbra Wangeci Kamau. From her photos, the young pilot and graduate of United States International University (USIU)was a life enthusiast.

Here are some of her photos:

