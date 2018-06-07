﻿ Four movies to watch with your partner during the cold season : Evewoman - The Standard
Girl Talk

Movies to watch with him during the cold season

By
Mara Fernandez

07th Jun 2018

Every plan is possible for a date, you can spend more money going out with your partner or you can decide to stay indoors watching movies with a bowl of popcorns, an affordable romantic plan that is perfect for these cold and rainy days.

We have selected a list of movies for such days:

  1. Atonement

Briony (a girl of wealthy class) doesn’t allow her sister Cecilia and Robbie (son of a servant of the sister’s family) to be together despite the attraction and affection they feel. In addition, the Second World War and bad coincidences distance them more from the great love they feel for each other. A movie full of passion, drama and incredible performances of Saoirse Ronan, Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.

  1. Before trilogy

The director Richard Linklater performs one of the most adorable trilogies of all time that allows you to know in depth the protagonists, played by Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, and his love story over the years, since it was recorded with intervals of 9 years between each other and allowed the natural aging of the actors. The connection of the characters and the dialogues will lead you to the most common questions couples have, they are very human, sincere and simply captivating.

  1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

A classic starring the iconic Audrey Hepburn as Holly, an aspiring actress who knows how she likes things and is not willing to change for anything or anyone. Everything is turned upside down when she meets Paul, her new neighbor who enters in Holly’s life and open her heart despite all her attempts to resist it.

  1. Lost in translation

Sofia Coppola, the director, writes the story of two foreign strangers played by Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson who get to know each other in Tokio and manage to connect despite their empty and bored lives. They create a unique relationship of friendship and romance, having unique dialogues and moments on screen.

 

