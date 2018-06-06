﻿ 5 Signs to know your love for him is over : Evewoman - The Standard
How to know your love for him is over

Mara Fernandez

06th Jun 2018

Have you ever asked yourself why are you still with that person? Why you don’t mind if he can’t spend time with you over the weekend? Do you miss him? Those are some of the questions a woman asks herself when she stars doubting about the love she feels for her partner.

Open your eyes and put some attention on the following signs that indicate the love is over:

  1. You don’t miss him.

A woman that is in love can’t stop thinking about the man she loves. Missing him during the day, thinking about the time you are meeting him in the evening, finding his face between the crowds… if this is not happening to you it would be difficult to believe you love him. 

  1. You don’t introduce him to your relatives and friends

If you think he won’t fit in your family dinner or in a night out with your friends means you see no future with him. It means you are afraid to be asked why are you dating him and why your indifference.

  1. You don’t mind if he doesn’t spend physically time with you

If your man tells you he is going out on Friday night with his friends and you don’t mind. Again, on Saturday he got plans with his friends without you and you still don’t mind, it means you are not interested.

  1. You feel no sexual desire for him

It is okay not feeling sexual appetite some times because you feel tired, exhausted or stressed. But if you don’t want to be with your couple most of the time, don’t blame the circumstances, stop excusing yourself, the true is you don’t want him emotionally neither.

  1.  Unconsciously you are looking for someone else

If you think exchanging phone numbers with other men often is not bad, it is actually wrong. You are unconsciously flirting with other men because you may be wanting a new partner and you don’t want your current man anymore.

