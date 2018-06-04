﻿ My 84-year-old husband does my make-up: Des and Mona’s love story warming hearts around the world : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

My 84-year-old husband does my make-up: Des and Mona’s love story warming hearts around the world

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

04th Jun 2018
Des and Mona [Courtesy]

As age caught up with her, Mona’s eyesight deteriorated and she could no longer apply make-up on her own as before.

ALSO READ: Confessions: Could he be responsible for our house help’s pregnancy?

A love story that has warmed hearts around the world, Mona’s 84-year-old husband Des, stepped up and is doing his wife’s make-up.

Mona wanted her face done up for a birthday party [Courtesy]

In the story reported by BBC, having been married for 56 years, Des was not ready to let the love of his life feel any lesser, he took up make-up classes so that he could help Mona look and feel her best.

Des and Mona with Mario [Courtesy]

Des and Mona’s beautiful story caught the attention of make-up artist Mario Dedivanic, Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist, who arranged to meet them at his masterclass in London.

[Courtesy]

 

Mona
Make-up story
beauty
marriage goals
marriage

Related Stories

Confessions: Could he be responsible for our house help’s pregnancy?

Readers Lounge

Confessions: Could he be responsible for our house help’s pregnancy?

By Simon and Boke

Life of a married hooker- Stripping to put food on the table, a cheating spouse

Readers Lounge

Life of a married hooker- Stripping to put food on the table, a cheating spouse

By Eve woman writer

The surprising benefits of honey and lemon on your skin

Skin Care

The surprising benefits of honey and lemon on your skin

By Sonnie Touch

Eight things happy couples do after work

Relationships

Eight things happy couples do after work

By Esther Muchene

Seven reasons you should marry a teacher

Relationships

Seven reasons you should marry a teacher

By Agnes Sikuku

Seven ways to avoid fighting with your partner over money

Relationships

Seven ways to avoid fighting with your partner over money

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman