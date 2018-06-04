My 84-year-old husband does my make-up: Des and Mona’s love story warming hearts around the world

As age caught up with her, Mona’s eyesight deteriorated and she could no longer apply make-up on her own as before.
ALSO READ: Confessions: Could he be responsible for our house help’s pregnancy?
A love story that has warmed hearts around the world, Mona’s 84-year-old husband Des, stepped up and is doing his wife’s make-up.
In the story reported by BBC, having been married for 56 years, Des was not ready to let the love of his life feel any lesser, he took up make-up classes so that he could help Mona look and feel her best.
Des and Mona’s beautiful story caught the attention of make-up artist Mario Dedivanic, Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist, who arranged to meet them at his masterclass in London.