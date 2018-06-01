ALSO READ: Eight things happy couples do after work

Dating is not for the faint hearted. In a world full of sharks finding the right fish might not come easy.

Despite the many dating apps, sites and hook ups your friends are always trying to get you, wading through the enormous reservoir of singletons in order to find ‘The One’ can leave you with some serious dating fatigue.

In short, you are just tired of meeting new people and having to make new connections again and again. Good thing is you’re not alone in this.

Many single people suffer from this modern dating disease.

To cure you of that romantic slump and get your groove back, here are symptoms you could be having dating fatigue.

You get bored

No matter what your date says, you could care less. If you find yourself going through the motions and have no real desire to engage your date, you are definitely tired of this dating game.

You have become cynical

Due to your many dating experiences by now, you assume you can make proper judgment. Your opinion of the opposite sex becomes tainted and you suspect everyone you meet. Despite meeting someone for the very first time you tend to make hasty assumptions and generalizations. Statements like ‘all men are dogs,’ or ‘all women are gold diggers,’ are always at the top of your mind.

You’re resigned

Out of disappointment or heartbreak, you have abandoned all hope of ever getting the one. For some reason you are now convinced you will end up alone forever and have stopped searching.

Stopped putting much effort

Unlike the days when you actually looked forward to meeting singles and you would go all out to look bomb, you don’t put in as much effort to look good as you used to. To you, it could go any way and you’re probably thinking it won’t go anywhere so why bother beating your face to the gawds for some loser you will never see again!

You stopped being polite

At this point, your patience has gone off the window. If your date comes late or makes a comment you don’t agree with, you will not be afraid of speaking your mind. You get easily annoyed especially if they resemble what they expected. In short, you do not hide your disappointment.