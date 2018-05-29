It's easy to see why eyelash extensions are considered as some sort of beauty and cosmetic miracle worker.

Eyelash extensions can give you drama if you so desire, or a more natural look. Whatever tickles your lash fancy.

But one surgeon has a warning for fans of lash extensions.

Dr. Keshini Parbhu of the Orlando Eye Institute's Dry Eye Help Center has revealed how individually-glued lashes can attract mites, especially if they have not been cleaned well.

Describing her ordeal to Channel 9 in the US, a woman called Ashley explained how it started with her eyes swelling and feeling irritated after several visits to a salon for eyelash extensions.

Wanting to address the problem, she paid a visit to Dr. Parbhu, who gave her a stomach-churning diagnosis.

Ashley's lashes were infested with Demodex, which are tiny mites that live in hair. PHOTO: THE MIRROR

"They burrow to the base of the lash follicles, and they feed off this material," Dr. Parbhu said. "Infection can set in if they overpopulate."

The danger lies with salons who don't clean their tools properly, or if they don't thoroughly remove their eye makeup.

Dr. Parbhu advises fans of eyelash extensions should use medical-grade cleansers containing tea tree oil.