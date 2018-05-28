ALSO READ: Never be found near the woman’s house! Rules every woman wants her side guy to know

You only get one chance to make an impression and according to research, within the first seven seconds a person meets you they will make several judgements about you. Studies have shown that trustworthiness has little to do with your skills or competence and more to do with the initial impression when you first meet.

Whenever you are looking to make a good first impression, you should pay keen attention to the little habits you have.

You would be surprised by the things people find a major turn off. Here are things that may be making you appear less attractive:

Sleep deprivation

Not getting enough sleep will lead to you having droopy or hanging eyelids, pale skin, dark circles under your eyes and red eyes. That is definitely not an attractive look and people will not find it so. People who are not well rested also tend to look sadder than people who have had adequate sleep.

Bad grammar

We now live in a world of virtual communication which makes proper grammar so important. We are always constantly texting especially when looking for someone to date. A study shows that a good number of men and women will reject a suitor simply due to poor spelling.

Heavy drinking or smoking

Researchers found that women are more likely to consider long term relationships with nonsmokers and occasional smokers. On the other hand, women were found to find occasional drinkers more attractive than both non-drinkers and frequent drinkers.

Crossed arms

Having a contractive body posture such as having your arms crossed or your shoulders hunched will make you appear less open to people, which in turn makes you come across as less attractive. Instead, have an expansive posture with your arms outstretched as it reflects openness.

Poor table manners

Whenever you have a restaurant date, carry your table manners with you if you want that second date. Bad tables manners are one of the biggest turn offs for both men and women. Do not eat with your mouth open, be nice to your waiter and by all means, do not drum your fingers on the table.

Stress

When suffering from high levels of stress, you release the hormone cortisol. Studies in 2013 found that women with high levels of cortisol were taken to be less attractive by men even though they were not aware of the cortisol levels. This could be because low levels of cortisol are indicative of good health and fertility.

Being mean

Having a mean nature is likely to drive people away from you. People are generally attracted to those who exude kindness and warm heartedness.

High pitched voice

According to research, men are less fond of high pitched voices. According to a study done in 2013, women with a breathy and moderately-pitched voice were described as more attractive by men.

Your smell

This does not refer to body odor, although you should definitely not have one. Our bodies are engineered to help us find mates who are different from us genetically and we do this by the sense of smell. The less similar elements of your DNA are, the more likely you are to find each other attractive.

Dishonesty

Lying about yourself in a bid to make yourself appear more attractive is likely to backfire in your face. While intelligence and whether or not you are independent are factors usually considered by partners, dishonesty has been found to be the least attractive quality one can possibly have.