A popular natural treatment for numerous conditions, not only is castor oil effective but it boosts immunity when ingested and promotes healing. While the smell may put some off, the endless ways it can be used will make it worth it.

Obtained by pressing the seeds of the castor oil plant, it is a vegetable oil extracted from the Ricinus communis plant.

When used regularly and properly, castor oil can help you improve your complexion by improving any imperfections resulting in dewy flawless skin. This is how beneficial this wonder oil can be to your skin.

Fuller eyebrows

A good number of people complain that their eyebrows are not full enough or dark enough. Simply take the castor oil you have at home to solve this problem. Cleanse the eyebrows with some castor oil regularly and you will notice the difference with time. For best results, make it part of your beauty routine at night.

Cleanser

Castor oil is also an effective cleanser as it gets rid of dead skin cells. This makes your skin look quite radiant and helps it shine. Dab some castor oil on a cotton ball and use it apply all over your face. Massage it into your skin before washing the face with warm or cold water. Castor oil is also effective in preventing breakouts and removes any impurities in your pores.

Beautiful luscious lips

The solution to smooth, soft, attractive lips is castor oil! Not only is it hydrating but the oil helps your lips look smooth and plump. For best results, apply a teaspoon of castor oil all over your lips before you go to bed or first thing in the morning.

Darker eyelashes

Tired of wearing fake eyelashes? Just apply castor oil to your eyelashes regularly, especially before you go to sleep. You will notice fuller, darker lashes in no time.

Reduces acne

Acne is the reason behind many women’s insecurities. It comes with blackheads, pus filled pimples, large painful bumps and scars. Due to several qualities the oil contains, it can reduce acne symptoms. Besides being a natural moisturizer, castor oil has antimicrobial properties that can help fight bacterial overgrowth when applied to the skin. It also helps soothe inflamed and irritated skin when applied topically.