Sometimes you can’t fully apportion blame on men for their ignorance, lack of better communication or chauvinistic views which they may have picked up from their family that systematically demeans women.

Women can be intimidating at times and what was meant to be a compliment could be taken as offensive leaving the man unsure of what is or isn’t appropriate to say anymore. But don’t worry dear Johnnie, we have you covered.

Read on and find a list of things that women, especially the ones who would likely identify as feminists are sick and tired of hearing.

Smile

Honestly speaking you don’t expect her to walk around with a permanent grin on her face do you? Well some idiots do. Just because she doesn’t always flash a smile doesn’t mean she’s angry, moody or unapproachable. Maybe if you said something funny or nice she would smile. So do the math!

You’re the prettiest one among your friends

While many women will find it flattering and take it as a compliment, it can backfire on you depending on the woman you’re talking to. This is actually sexist. Don’t put other women down to make her feel good. Pitting a woman against her friends as though this were a beauty pageant is not a good way to go about this.

I didn’t know you were smart

In this day and age, men still get fascinated by women who are smart. This can be such a turn off especially coming from someone you are dating. It brings about all manner of questions like, if you didn’t think I was smart to begin with, then what are we doing here? Am I supposed to be flattered that you were only interested in me for my looks? Do you usually date women that you don’t think have any substance at all?

It’s rare to meet a……..

Scientist, mathematician, dot dot. If you work in a male dominated field this is nothing new. At first glance it may seem innocent and even flattering but what it implies is, there is no other reason for people to have listened to you other than your looks.

You are projecting

First rule of thumb never tell a woman how she is feeling because you do not know. Just because I said no doesn’t mean I’m uptight or have daddy issues. For peace sake, assume that I know how I’m feeling better than you and don’t patronize me by acting like you know better. And please just take what I say at face value instead of engaging in some mental gimmicks to try to get me to do what you want.

Ladies shouldn’t curse

Yes but men are allowed to right? Depending on each person’s background and upbringing some men may find it unattractive and incredibly crass for women to curse, drink or smoke. It is important for both sexes to respect each other and be polite. While it may make a woman look cheap or easy, it is not their onus to uphold the moral fabric of society unless otherwise. If you can’t handle her potty mouth move onto the next one.

How are you still single?

If you’re still buying into the idea that a woman is single because no man wants her you are a dumb idiot. There is nothing wrong with a beautiful, sexy, smart and successful woman choosing to take her time to live her life. If she’s picky it’s because she can afford to and she has choices.

I love women who eat

Depending on who you are talking to this can be very offensive. Men mistakenly think that phrase is progressive because it appears to mean that they’re advocating for women not to starve themselves. But the reality is that men never say this when a woman is overweight. It is only uttered to girls who fit the dreaded mold of the perfect dress size.