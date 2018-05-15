How to prepare the ultimate hangover cure at home

ALSO READ: Five signs you are in a healthy relationship

It’s party time bingo! Who doesn’t like to party anyway? You go out with friends have a wild party like your life depends on it, but the morning after you had hardly leave the bed. Your head feels like a time bomb waiting to explode.

This is the point you swear never to touch alcohol as you drag yourself to fix a mug of coffee to try and ease the hangover. The coffee does not always help and that’s why we are giving you the ultimate and instant hangover cure, the bone broth.



HOW TO PREPARE BONE BROTH:

-Wash your bones

-Use a pot and add enough water

-Boil for 9/12hours using a regular pot

-Boil for one and half hours if you are using a pressure cooker

-Add Ginger,Garlic,Pepper and salt to taste.



You can reuse the bones for 2more times store them in a freezer.

Health benefits of bone broth:

-Bone broth contains many nutrients.

-It’s high in mineral acids and proteins.

-It has potassium the ultimate cleansing mineral- Potassium helps to flush out all the unwanted toxins from your body.

-Boosts your metabolism

-It tones your skin

-It hydrates

-Energy booster

-It fights fatigue and the list is endless.

GINGER BENEFITS

It produces sweat in the body which helps to flush out all the unwanted toxins and prevent infections.

Ginger helps to stimulate your appetite and digestion

Use organic ginger for best results.

GARLIC BENEFITS

Fights bacteria and virus.

Improves metabolism

Use raw garlic.

PEPPER BENEFITS

It’s more than just a spice

Improves digestion

Antibacterial quality

Rich in VitaminA,C,D potassium, fiber and beta-carotene.



Enjoy your healthy bone broth .You can drink up to 5 times a day