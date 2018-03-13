ALSO READ: It’s a hat-trick for Messi and wife as they welcome newborn son

City Prophetess Monica Nyambura confessed that she had not had sex for well over 11 years since her first marriage failed. The woman of God said that she chose to abstain and wait for the right man and time despite there being so many temptations. Finally, her prayers were answered as on Friday, she walked down the aisle and said yes to the man of her dreams, Samuel Gichuki. Monicah and Samuel

During an interview with the Nairobian on Friday, Monica said she couldn’t wait to go on a ‘baby-making honeymoon’

Here are photos from their beautiful wedding :

