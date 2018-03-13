﻿ Photos: Gorgeous city Prophetess finally ties the knot after 11 years of ‘dry spell’ : Evewoman - The Standard
Beautiful photos from Prophetess Monicah Nyambura's wedding

Wanja Mbuthia

13th Mar 2018

City Prophetess Monica Nyambura confessed that she had not had sex for well over 11 years since her first marriage failed. The woman of God said that she chose to abstain and wait for the right man and time despite there being so many temptations. Finally, her prayers were answered as on Friday, she walked down the aisle and said yes to the man of her dreams, Samuel Gichuki.

During an interview with the Nairobian on Friday, Monica said she couldn’t wait to go on a ‘baby-making honeymoon’

Here are photos from their beautiful wedding :

 

