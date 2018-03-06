﻿ Another battle between Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetoo...Who wears it best? : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Trendsetters

Who do you think has the best fashion sense between these two sassy ladies?

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

06th Mar 2018

ALSO READ: 10 best red carpet fashion moments at The Oscar Awards 2018

These two lovely ladies have made headlines in the African continent and we can keep all the drama rolls aside for now. Zari and Hamisa are mothers and they are not afraid to dress up because they want to look good and beautiful as they are. The Tanzanian beauties have different styles that can get you in a dilemma to choose who can slay it best.

Below are pictures of their style and give your opinion on who you think has the best fashion taste or slays better:

 

ZARI HASSAN

ALSO READ: 10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor

 

 

HAMISA MOBETOO

ALSO READ: 12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

 

Who do you think wears best?

trendsetters
fashionistas
trendytuesdays

Related Stories

10 best red carpet fashion moments at The Oscar Awards 2018

Trendsetters

10 best red carpet fashion moments at The Oscar Awards 2018

By Shanniq Monicah

10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor

Trendsetters

10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor

By Shanniq Monicah

12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

Trendsetters

12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

By Esther Muchene

Philanthropy: Meet the Kibera woman who feeds 37 chilldren all on her own

Achieving Woman

Philanthropy: Meet the Kibera woman who feeds 37 chilldren all on her own

By Gardy Chacha

The story of Mary Leakey: The paleoanthropologist in all our History books

Achieving Woman

The story of Mary Leakey: The paleoanthropologist in all our History books

By Nasibo Kabale

Meet Wambui Mukenyi:The self taught designer who is setting trends

Trendsetters

Meet Wambui Mukenyi:The self taught designer who is setting trends

By Lucy Robi

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman