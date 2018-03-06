ALSO READ: 10 best red carpet fashion moments at The Oscar Awards 2018

These two lovely ladies have made headlines in the African continent and we can keep all the drama rolls aside for now. Zari and Hamisa are mothers and they are not afraid to dress up because they want to look good and beautiful as they are. The Tanzanian beauties have different styles that can get you in a dilemma to choose who can slay it best.

Below are pictures of their style and give your opinion on who you think has the best fashion taste or slays better:

ZARI HASSAN

HAMISA MOBETOO

Who do you think wears best?