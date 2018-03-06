ALSO READ: Finally! Grace Msalame’s baby daddy and wife welcome their new born

Mr. Mutuma is ranked as the second sexiest actress in Kenya. He is also a model and television host. Let’s just admit that he is a fine wine and it’s quite evident from his posts. Ladies are on his case but it’s sad that he is taken. The actor was dating the sassy fashion designer and model, Bridget Shigadi but they broke up.

Lately, Nick has been low key and it was identified that he welcomed a baby girl last month with his girlfriend, Mukami. He has not posted anything about the new girlfriend neither the baby which has made his fans question. The baby is named Dua and we cannot wait to see her!

The couple lives in Los Angeles where their baby girl was born. He has been there since he started studying film.

Nick Mutuma posted his lovely daughter for the first time on Instagram and it got all the fans confused. Here is the photo:

