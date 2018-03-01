﻿ 10 common causes of hair loss : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Hair

Things that could be making you to lose your hair

user-avatar
By
Esther Muchene

01st Mar 2018

 

ALSO READ: 12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

  • Hair loss can be very scary and can negatively affect your self-esteem.
  • On average we lose around 80-90 strands of hair daily. Once you start losing more strands than usual or you realize your hair is thinning more than it is growing, it could be anything really.

Hair loss can be due to so many triggers it is difficult to pinpoint the exact cause. It can go from tight braids pulling and causing strain on your hair to a hormonal imbalance or even genes.

Good thing is, hair can be grown back or bought so don’t freak out.

To help you figure out what could be going on with your mane, here are possible causes for your hair loss.

  1. Physical stress

When you are really stressed it can shock the hair cycle which is a programmed cycle that helps in hair growth, rest stage and shedding stage. When you become stressed it triggers the hair cycle and it tends to lead to shedding. This causes a hair loss called telogen effluvium. Stress can also trigger other scalp problems such as dandruff.

  1. Hormonal imbalance

This can cause you so much grief with annoying health and beauty issues such as acne. Hormones play a huge role in regulating the growth cycle and should your hormones be in turmoil, the effects will be seen all over your body including your hair.

  1. Pregnancy

The reason hair loss happens during pregnancy is due to the physical stress your body undergoes. Due to the traumatic birth experience hair loss is common after the baby comes. This is normal and your hair should grow back a few months later.

ALSO READ: 5 beauty treatments using egg yolk

  1. Anemia

When you suffer from anemia due to iron deficiency it can cause hair loss. Iron helps produce hemoglobin and a deficiency can result to oxygen not being transferred to the body cells for growth and repair. Hair is made up of cells.

  1. Drastic weight loss

This can lead to thinning of the hair due to sudden weight changes and shock your body goes through. Weight loss is in itself stresses the body and not eating right will lead to deficiencies of vitamins and minerals.

  1. Lack of protein

If you don’t get enough protein in your diet your body will be forced to limit what it has and this means your hair growth will have to take a back seat.

  1. Chemotherapy

Some drugs used to fight cancer cause major side effects and one of those is your hair falling out. Chemotherapy is like an explosion. It destroys rapidly developing cells and hair being made up of cells it is affected.

  1. Over-styling

Every woman can relate to this! Years of having tight braids, weaves, using heat and putting chemicals which are harsh to the scalp will lead to hair loss eventually. This usually affects the hair root and most times it usually doesn’t grow back.

  1. Aging

When we grow older the hair tends to become thin and most times they fall out. This is due to changes in the body and cells not regenerating unlike when you are in your youth.

  1. Vitamin B deficiency

Common in vegans who lack vitamin B12 which is found only in animal protein, this deficiency can take a toll on your hair. Not having food rich in vitamin B not only leads to hair loss but will also affect your overall health.

ALSO READ: 8 lip balm hacks that you need in your life

telegram-follow
Hair
Hair loss
Beauty
Hair beauty
next

Related Stories

12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

Trendsetters

12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

By Esther Muchene

5 beauty treatments using egg yolk

Skin Care

5 beauty treatments using egg yolk

By Esther Muchene

8 lip balm hacks that you need in your life

Beauty

8 lip balm hacks that you need in your life

By Esther Muchene

These are the natural ways to stop hair loss

Hair

These are the natural ways to stop hair loss

By Shanniq Monicah

Scary reasons why you should not shave your pubic hair

Girl Talk

Scary reasons why you should not shave your pubic hair

By Shanniq Monicah

Here is how to grow back your eyebrows naturally at home

Hair

Here is how to grow back your eyebrows naturally at home

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

‘I am happily married to a Simba,’ Julie Gichuru responds to a ‘hustler’ seeking to be her toy-boy

Entertainment

‘I am happily married to a Simba,’ Julie Gichuru responds to a ‘hustler’ seeking to be her toy-boy

By Wanja Mbuthia

Photos: Times that Lillian Muli has flaunted her growing baby bump

Living

Photos: Times that Lillian Muli has flaunted her growing baby bump

By Wanja Mbuthia

Ruth Kamande reveals why she stabbed her boyfriend to death in 2015

Readers Lounge

Ruth Kamande reveals why she stabbed her boyfriend to death in 2015

By Wanja Mbuthia

The pride of women: Struggles that only women will understand

Lady Speak

The pride of women: Struggles that only women will understand

By Wanja Mbuthia

Comedian Njugush reveals why he will not be opening a social media account for his child

Baby Care

Comedian Njugush reveals why he will not be opening a social media account for his child

By Wanja Mbuthia

Things every parent should consider when looking for a school for their children

Parenteen

Things every parent should consider when looking for a school for their children

By Esther Muchene

10 common causes of hair loss

Hair

10 common causes of hair loss

By Esther Muchene

Light Skin obsession: Of pregnant women who are taking medicines to bleach the skin of their unborn babies

Readers Lounge

Light Skin obsession: Of pregnant women who are taking medicines to bleach the skin of their unborn babies

By Wanja Mbuthia

Evewoman