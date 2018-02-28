﻿ The types of bosses that are considered evil : Evewoman - The Standard
These are the bosses that are not liked by their employees in organizations

Shanniq Monicah

28th Feb 2018

We all know the word ‘boss’ is a strong term that we should respect. When he or she calls you, you immediately go because you are never too sure what they have for you.  An individual can be fired anytime you mess or play around! The boss is the one who has the power of the organization or department and he or she is the one to be blamed if there is no productive work among the employees. As a boss, you should learn how to relate to your employees and treat them right for a productive environment and growth. In each institution, there are different types of bosses that are considered bad and they include:

  • The boss that does not ask for team’s opinions, it’s all about his decisions- there are bosses who are pure dictators and they do not care about the employee’s decisions, ideas or opinions which is wrong. To him/her, the organization is his and he’s in charge!

  • The boss that does not stand up for his/her employees- nobody is perfect and there is always a moment in life, you will be in an argument, disagreement or misunderstanding at work and the bosses are never around because he/she does not give a damn on the employees issues not unless he is only involved.
  • The boss that does not like being corrected or confronted- everyone makes mistakes and this type of boss is hindering growth in the organization. Once one accepts his or her mistakes they grow and become better but your boss could be the type when you even talk back you are simply fired! They just don’t understand the term correction.

  • The boss that does not appreciate the employee’s work- there is nothing fulfilling when your work is recognized! Everyone loves that. This type of boss just sees you as a flat bambula who is just there working for the sake.  Don’t expect your employees to work hard and you have told them they can do nothing.
  • The boss that is always not attending meetings, arriving late in the office with no notice- as a boss you are a leader and your employees are watching you from a distance. If you come late, expect your workers to arrive late too.

