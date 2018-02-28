Signs you could be living with a sexual predator

ALSO READ: 8 things you must try do at least once in your life

You can never know for sure who the people you interact with even on a daily basis. If you’re lucky enough, you might have escaped their snare as they come posing as very charming and attentive in efforts to move in on their victim. Like con-men who go undetected until it is too late, sexual predators have perfected the art of abuse and control. A sexual predator is a person seen as obtaining or trying to obtain sexual contact with another person in an abusive manner. Some go as far as committing sex crimes such as rape or child sexual abuse. Before it is too late, there are signs to help you identify whether you and your loved ones could be in danger of a sexual predator.

Addicted to pornography

The one big sign you could be living with a sexual predator is, they are addicted to watching porn. They have them stored on their phones, laptops and any other devices they can access easily. They spend quite a considerable amount of time watching and always get their sexual pleasures met no matter who, how or where. In most cases, it is forced and he will push your sexual boundaries.

They lie about everything

The game book they play by is deceit and manipulation. They can tell you hundreds of insignificant truths but lie about the most important things without batting an eyelid. Whatever they say is to convince you to fall into their trap.

They are very accommodating

If it means waiting for the right moment to get his way, he will wait. Sexual predators are very patient and cunning. They can, for example, offer to take care of the children and take advantage of them since they cannot protect themselves. When the predator appears and your child starts crying, shaking in fear or doing things he never used to do like wetting himself, there is a high chance your child has been sexually abused.

Good manipulators

Sexual predators are usually good at faking especially around family, friends, and neighbors. They use the art of seduction to get what they want and at times they use force when one does not give in to their needs.

They feel entitled to you

If you want to know you are living with a sexual predator they do things for you and in return, they expect the same and if you do not agree to their expectations they make you feel guilty for saying no. Their terms and expectations are usually higher than what they did for you.

They are hostile

Sexual predators are usually aggressive and use force to get what they want. Most predators like watching violent programs and they tend to exercise what they see on people living with them. They use hostility to push their sexual boundaries and don’t care who they hurt.