Sweet things you should say to your husband regularly

ALSO READ: Things you should never do after a breakup

More often we read articles on how to please your wife, sweet things to say to her, what to buy for her and everything else to make her happy. But what about the men? Why do we forget them? They need to feel loved and appreciated too. It is not always easy to figure out men, considering we are worlds apart and we tend to see things differently. But one thing for sure, most guys love and respect. Other than that, do this for him just to show him you really care and value him.

You can do it

Many men are naturally competitive and have a strong desire to win in whatever it is they are doing. Show him you have faith in him and offer him the support he needs. It will mean a lot and will drive him to greatness once you encourage him.

You are the only one I want

He may not show the need for reaffirmation but the truth is your man will want to know you are in it for life. If he is worried about your commitment perhaps due to a bad incident it would be a good idea to tell him that you are game. This will break down any of his insecurities and will build your relationship.

I love you for who you are

We all have the desire to be loved just as we are. Whether he has grown a pot belly or his hairline is receding, let him know he is still the best man out there and you love him for who he is. This will build his confidence and love for you.

You look good

Men too like compliments so give it to him when it is due. If for example, he has made an effort to look good for an occasion, let him know you like what you see. It will make him feel good because he made an effort and you noticed.

ALSO READ: Mistakes couple make when using condoms

I love how you…..

Fill in the words with things he does for you that you absolutely love. For example, you can let him know he is doing a good job in the sack. Men worry about pleasing their women so put him at ease if he is doing it right. It will massage his ego and boost his love for you.

Thank you

These two words carry a very heavy punch. Despite whether he is expected to do certain things in the house for you or the kids, let him know he is appreciated by thanking him. It is a nice thing for him to hear especially if he is going out of his way to do something.

I can’t live without you

As difficult as this may be for a modern woman to admit, this could be that one thing you tell him that forever cements your love. Men want to feel useful and wanted. You can’t do everything by yourself so give him reign to take charge and responsibility. Men enjoy being the knight in a shining armor.

I love you

Everyone needs to hear these special words. Other than respect, tell him you love him and watch the effect.

ALSO READ: How to kill the obsession, move on from your ex