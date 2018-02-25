﻿ These kitchens are goals for days : Evewoman - The Standard
Your kitchen needs to be sexy so that you could cook for your man whatever he wants

Shanniq Monicah

25th Feb 2018

Every woman should be very conversant with the kitchen and if you are not; honestly you are not a real wife material as they call it. In the African tradition, a woman must know how to cook and maintain her house. If you do not know how to cook, nobody will marry you or  your husband will go and cheat on you with that woman who can cook for him what he likes. When you are moving to your own house, the kitchen is one of the top places a lady focuses on because it’s where she will cook for her man and children.

Below are ideas for having some beautiful kitchen ideas that will send goosebumps your spine and you will want such a kitchen:

Make your kitchen spacious for easier use

 

Add some color to your kitchen..it could be your favorite color

 

If you are this girly and artsy..don't be afraid to do it in your kitchen

 

If you are a single lady, you do not need a huge kitchen. Let it be moderate but comfortable

 

If you are a green plants fan, feel your kitchen with some adventoros plants

 

You can always blend your floor with the cabinets, seats .etc but different shades

 

You don't need a sink next to the wall

 

Keep your kitchen clean, classy and edgy

 

