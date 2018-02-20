ALSO READ: Philanthropy: Meet the Kibera woman who feeds 37 chilldren all on her own
Besides Muthoni the Drummer queen’s out of the box hairstyles, Dela is a force to reckon with and she defines her own trends. Mostly rocking her blue signature color, the beautiful artist tends to experiment with long, short and medium cut hairstyles with every confidence and class. Should you be looking for some style inspo then look no further. Indulge.
PHOTO 1
Short bob with curls
PHOTO 2
Asymmetrical short bob
PHOTO 3
Straight short bob
PHOTO 4
Short bob in platinum blonde
PHOTO 5
Pixie cut
PHOTO 6
Waist length twist braids
PHOTO 7
Medium black hair with tight ringlets
PHOTO 8
Brown kinky hair with tight curls
PHOTO 9
Side ponytail braids
PHOTO 10
Short kinky and curly afro
PHOTO 11
Black hair with loose curls and highlights
PHOTO 12
Natural hair