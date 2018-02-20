﻿ 12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair : Evewoman - The Standard
Trendsetters

This is why we are obsessed with Dela’s hair styles

Esther Muchene

20th Feb 2018

Besides Muthoni the Drummer queen’s out of the box hairstyles, Dela is a force to reckon with and she defines her own trends. Mostly rocking her blue signature color, the beautiful artist tends to experiment with long, short and medium cut hairstyles with every confidence and class. Should you be looking for some style inspo then look no further. Indulge.

PHOTO 1

Short bob with curls

PHOTO 2

Asymmetrical short bob

PHOTO 3

Straight short bob

PHOTO 4

Short bob in platinum blonde

 

PHOTO 5

Pixie cut

PHOTO 6

Waist length twist braids

PHOTO 7

Medium black hair with tight ringlets

PHOTO 8

Brown kinky hair with tight curls

PHOTO 9

Side ponytail braids

PHOTO 10

Short kinky and curly afro

PHOTO 11

Black hair with loose curls and highlights

PHOTO 12

Natural hair

 

 

