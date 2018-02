ALSO READ: This is the celebrity couple that stayed celibate for two and a half years until their wedding night

Martin Kimathi is best known for hosting The Teen Republik show but stands out with his unique style complimenting his looks. He recently had the ladies drooling after he was featured in Fena's new song, 'Trouble'. His style is smart casual, trendy and sophisticated. These are the five looks that prove he is a fashion icon: He leaves the ladies troubled with his smart casual style and looks We love the yellow mellow glow on him! ​ The black look just compliments his complexion and this look would be perfect for a movie date The way he has mixed the stripes and polka dots is everything. Who would not want to introduce their man to the family when he's dressed like this? Yaaaaaaas! he was suspended in suspenders..