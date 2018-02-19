﻿ Common between the sheets injury most women don't know about : Evewoman - The Standard
Between The Sheets

Common between the sheets injury most women don't know about - which lasts for 24 unpleasant hours

Mirror

19th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: How to tell your new man is only after sleeping with you

'Sex injury' is pretty scary term, but there's one which all sexually active women ought to know about.

Not necessarily because it's serious and leads to long-term damage (it doesn't), but because it's a lot more common than you may think.

It's called a bruised cervix and it's as painful as it sounds.

Symptoms include cramps, abnormal bleeding, pain during intercourse and pain in the lower abdomen.

All of which can be extremely alarming and worrying to experience.

It's often caused when a woman is not feeling sufficiently stimulated.

When aroused, a woman's cervix will get larger, softer and about two to three inches higher. If this doesn't happen during intercourse, then the cervix stays lower and harder which makes it easier to bruise.

ALSO READ: I find myself not interested in intimacy with my wife but do so to my neighbours

It's more likely to happen during sex if you're getting close to your period, as your cervix tends to be lower and harder on the days either side of your period.

Penis size can be a factor too.

While it's nothing to do with lost sex toys or broken penises, as sex injuries go, it can still be pretty unpleasant.

Happily, there are steps you can take to prevent getting a bruised cervix.

According to Ravishly , making time for about 20 to 30 minutes of foreplay can help avoid cervical bruising, "as it gears the body up for arousal."

Evewoman