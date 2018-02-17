﻿ Let him be the FWB, you can ‘do it’ and still remain friends : Evewoman - The Standard
You can ‘do it’ and still remain friends

Nancy Roxanne

17th Feb 2018

Women are monumentally bad at being friends with benefits (FWBs), reason being they start to blur the lines. Of course this will just open a can of worms, which leads to confusion, awkwardness, and disappointments. However, this hasn’t stopped FWB relationships from being a trend among uncommitted single women.

Let’s be honest: Having friends with benefits can be incredibly convenient. Whether you’ve just gotten out of a long-term relationship, are busy at work or simply want to “do you” for a while, there comes a time in every woman’s life when you just don’t want a serious relationship. The key to keeping your casual coitus fun and headache-free is selecting the right partner. Here is a guide to picking the best sex buddy.

He should have at least one relationship turn-off

The last thing you want to do is fall for your sex buddy, so it is crucial for your friend with benefits to have a trait or several traits that ensures that there is no potential for the relationship to go the distance.

A sure-fire way to stave off potential commitment cravings is to make sure your booty call is someone you’d never in a million years consider seeing seriously. Maybe he is a serial baby daddy, lives with his mum, spells like a retard or is significantly younger. Whatever your deal breakers are, make sure he has at least one of them.

You should be attracted to him, but not that attracted

The catch-22 of finding a suitable guy for a no-strings-attached relationship is that you have to choose someone you like enough to have sex with, but don’t like enough to actually want to date. Obviously, your FWB should be able to turn you on, otherwise you wouldn’t want to get naked for him. But at the same time, he should not be giving you butterflies in your stomach. If you find yourself getting nervous at the thought of seeing him or your heart flutters whenever he texts you, he is not a good choice for a FWB relationship.

He should be still be respectful

Just because he is not actually dating you doesn’t mean he can get away with being a douchebag. You should never tolerate shoddy behaviour from any guy, whether you are dating or not. He should be courteous with you at all times. Respect yourself enough to refuse to be treated like shit.

He should be STD free

Your FWB is not someone you are monogamous with, so you should take the necessary precaution to ensure that you are not putting your health at risk in pursuit of a good time in the sack. DO practice safe sex—always.

He should not be a close friend

Your male childhood BFF sounds like a good idea, right? He respects you and you are comfortable with him and you are sure you will never want a relationship with him. Perfect sex buddy, right? Wrong! Unless you’re prepared for the strong possibility of losing this guy’s friendship after the sexual dynamics fizzle out, just stay away. Sex changes things. Don’t risk a genuine friendship by complicating it with sex.

He should not be an ex-boyfriend

Ex boyfriends are a no-go zone for a FWB relationship for obvious reasons. You loved each other once and all those old feelings inevitably reawaken and one of you is bound to get hurt

Evewoman