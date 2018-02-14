The surprising health benefits of turmeric ginger tea

ALSO READ: 5 benefits of raw honey that you need to know

Turmeric is not only used to spice the food the up with some eclectic taste but it can also be used for health purposes. But first his is how you make the tea;

1 cup of hot water

1 teaspoon of ginger

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of honey or lemon

1 teaspoon of black pepper

The turmeric ginger tea is a type of healthy drink made from ginger and turmeric. They both have very powerful nutritional value which includes: iron, calcium, magnesium and copper. They surprising benefits include:

It prevents Cancer- ginger has been shown to slow down the progression of multiple types of cancers specifically the ones that affect the gastrointestinal system.

It is used for skin care- it is used to treat skin conditions specifically acne, eczema and psoriasis. The ginger within the tea is an anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant that protects the skin from infection while stimulating new cells and preventing signs of aging.

It aids in digestion - ginger possesses strong anti-inflammatory properties that help settle the stomach, reduce nausea, and promote healthy digestion. It can help stimulate peristaltic motion and eliminate cramping and bloating, which can also eliminate symptoms of constipation. Turmeric ginger tea can also help treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome, acid reflux disease, and stomach ulcers.

It manages diabetes - There is blood sugar-regulating abilities in ginger and turmeric. When combined, they are more effective for managing diabetic symptoms. By keeping glucose and insulin levels balanced, turmeric ginger tea prevents the dangerous spikes and drops in blood sugar that can be tragic for diabetics or those at high risk of developing diabetes.

It is a brain booster- ginger and turmeric have been found to boost cognition and enhance cognitive powers in the human brain. The antioxidants present in these two ingredients have the ability to fight against certain neurological diseases.