Photos: Serena Williams’ adorable daughter watches superstar mum in action months after delivery

Mum’s number one fan: Serena Williams' adorable daughter watches superstar mum in tennis action

Wanja Mbuthia

13th Feb 2018

Serena Williams, 36, made a comeback this weekend on the court. This was her first competitive action since her delivery.

She played doubles with her sister, Venus at the 2018 Fed Cup in Asheville, North Carolina. Even though the sister-duo lost the match to the Netherlands’ Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs, Serena feels confident that her comeback is right on track.

What’s more? Mummy’s little girl, five-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia was among the fans who had come to witness Serena’s comeback and it’s way too cute.

