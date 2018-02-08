Reasons why your man has a low sexual drive

ALSO READ: 6 Excuses that women give when they don’t want you
Low libido is something that has been discussed lately and it happens due to the environment or health issues. There is nothing disturbing like knowing that your partner has a low sex drive. First, you might think they have lost interest in you and they are seeing somebody else which is not the case here, it could be something deeper your partner is going through and that has to be discussed.
These are the reasons your man has a low libido:
- Stress- it gets to a point in life when there is stress especially from work, family, and health and all that you can relate with. Stress causes a lot of emotions and it affects the hormones that can make them imbalanced.
- Chronic illness- these are diseases like prostate cancer which can lead to low sperm reproduction which makes the partner unproductive sexually.
- Oops! Your man is aging- Men experience high testosterone levels when they are at a young age and as they as they grow older, there is less production of testosterone.
- Depression galore- this can a total turn off when you try and engage in sex with your man but he is depressed. Depression makes him not to talk more or do other activities together.
- He does not sleep enough- sleep is key in a human’s life and if you do not sleep, you don’t have a life. When a man lacks sleep, he can have low testosterone produced.
- He has low testosterones- this is the hormone responsible for stimulating sperms and with lack of this, there is no sex drive.