Climate financing: How will Africa fund climate change mitigation?

Stakeholders forum in Nairobi calls for increased financing efforts to bridge gap.[Standard]

Africa faces an annual climate finance gap of $125 billion (Sh16.18 trillion), highlighting the urgent need to channel more investment to the cities, regions and communities leading climate action. The continent requires an estimated $155 billion (Sh20 trillion) to meet its annual climate and development goals, yet it only mobilises around $30 billion.

To address the challenge, national and subnational leaders convened during the 2026 Clean Air Transport Finance Academy for high-level dialogue, “Unlocking Subnational Climate Finance in Africa: From Barriers to Scalable Solutions.”