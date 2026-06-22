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Climate financing: How will Africa fund climate change mitigation?

By James Wanzala | Jun. 22, 2026
Stakeholders forum in Nairobi calls for increased financing efforts to bridge gap.[Standard]

Africa faces an annual climate finance gap of $125 billion (Sh16.18 trillion), highlighting the urgent need to channel more investment to the cities, regions and communities leading climate action. The continent requires an estimated $155 billion (Sh20 trillion) to meet its annual climate and development goals, yet it only mobilises around $30 billion.

To address the challenge, national and subnational leaders convened during the 2026 Clean Air Transport Finance Academy for high-level dialogue, “Unlocking Subnational Climate Finance in Africa: From Barriers to Scalable Solutions.”

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