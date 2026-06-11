Konza first in Africa to blend smart city, wildlife conservancy

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Konza Technopolis CEO John Paul Okwiri. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Konza Technopolis has reached a historic milestone after the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) granted provisional registration to a 404.69-hectare wildlife conservancy embedded within its master plan, making it the first purpose-built smart city in Africa to formally integrate a protected conservation area into its urban development framework.

The designation positions Konza Technopolis as a flagship model for combining digital infrastructure, ecological protection, and long-term sustainable urban planning, marking a significant shift in how future cities may be designed across the continent.

Konza Technopolis CEO John Paul Okwiri said the conservancy forms part of the wider Athi-Kapiti ecosystem and is designed to safeguard key wildlife species while aligning development with environmental protection.

“The registration of the Konza Technopolis Wildlife Conservancy marks a defining moment in our journey to build Africa’s leading smart city,” said Okwiri.

“This achievement demonstrates that technological advancement and environmental conservation are not competing priorities; they are complementary pillars of sustainable development,” he added.

He said that the conservancy will be maintained for a minimum of 15 years under Kenya Wildlife Service regulations, supported by an established management plan designed to ensure long-term ecological balance within the smart city.

Maasai Ostriches at Konza Technopolis Wildlife Conservancy. [KWS]

Okwiri noted that the project allocates about 1,000 acres of Konza’s 5,000-acre master plan to a wildlife corridor intended to promote coexistence between urban infrastructure and natural ecosystems.

He further said the registration is expected to unlock opportunities in eco-tourism, biodiversity research, carbon credit markets, ESG-aligned investment, and nature-based education and recreation, while also supporting eco-living developments within the smart city.

“This conservancy reflects our vision of creating a smart, resilient, and inclusive city where people, nature, and technology thrive together,” Okwiri said.

A key feature of the plan is the proposed 80-acre Luxury Eco-Living Zone, which will include villas, eco-lodges, holiday homes, and hospitality investments integrated within the protected landscape.

The development also aligns with Kenya’s climate agenda and global sustainability frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 11 on sustainable cities and SDG 15 on life on land, as well as the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The Technopolis Development Authority, which oversees the project under the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, described the milestone as a defining moment in the evolution of Africa’s Silicon Savannah.

The initiative reinforces Konza Technopolis’ ambition to position itself as a globally competitive smart city where innovation and conservation coexist, setting a model for future urban development across Africa.