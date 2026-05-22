KWS turns to technology to boost wildlife conservation efforts

Technology is playing an increasingly central role in wildlife conservation as the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) adopts innovative tools to strengthen protection efforts and promote sustainable coexistence between people and wildlife.
Speaking during the ongoing Science, Technology, Research and Innovation (STRI) Society Week 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, KWS officials showcased how modern innovations are transforming conservation work across the country.
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