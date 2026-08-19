TVS bets on Kenya as electric two-wheeler market gathers pace

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A rider snakes his way through heavy traffic in town. [File, Standard]

TVS Motor Company has entered Kenya’s growing electric mobility market with the launch of its iQube electric scooter, betting on rising fuel costs and demand for cheaper urban transport to accelerate the shift from petrol-powered two-wheelers.

The Indian manufacturer’s entry into Kenya marks its first electric scooter launch in Africa and comes at a time when the continent’s electric two-wheeler market is projected to grow faster than the broader motorcycle and scooter sector.

The company will distribute the iQube through its long-standing Kenyan partner, Car & General (C&G), using its existing sales and after-sales network to support customers across the country.

Car & General Chief Executive Vijay Gidoomal said the broader African two-wheeler market is expected to grow by between seven and 10 per cent annually through 2030, while the electric segment could expand at between 15 and 25 per cent over the same period.

“While the overall African two-wheeler market is growing at roughly seven to ten per cent compound annual growth rate through 2030, the electric two-wheeler market is growing much faster,” said Gidoomal.

The robust growth is likely to attract more manufacturers into a market where electric vehicle adoption remains relatively low, but rising fuel and maintenance costs are making electric mobility increasingly attractive.

For TVS, Kenya provides an opportunity to establish a foothold in the emerging market while testing consumer appetite for electric two-wheelers beyond its traditional markets.

The company’s President for International Business, Peyman Kargar, said the launch was part of its strategy to expand its electric mobility portfolio and international presence.

“Driven by our vision to transform lives through exciting, responsible, and sustainable mobility, we are proud to introduce the TVS iQube in Kenya, marking our entry into the African market,” said Kargar.

However, the success of the new scooter is likely to depend not only on the technology but also on whether its running costs, range and availability of support make it practical for Kenyan users.

The iQube can travel between 75 and 115 kilometres on a single charge, depending on the variant, and can be charged using a portable charger connected to a standard household power outlet.

This could make the scooter more accessible to urban users who may not have access to dedicated charging stations.

TVS says the scooter can also reduce running costs significantly compared with petrol-powered alternatives. The company estimates that users could save about Sh47,000 annually in energy and maintenance costs compared with a conventional 125cc petrol-powered scooter.

The scooter comes with features including smartphone connectivity, navigation, ride information, charging updates, under-seat storage and reverse parking assistance through the company’s SmartXonnect platform.

TVS Motor vice-president for International Business Madhu Prakash Singh said the product was being introduced at a time when consumers were under pressure from rising fuel costs. “With fuel prices rising at an unprecedented pace, consumers in the personal mobility segment now have a compelling alternative in the TVS iQube,” said Mr Singh.

The company is seeking to differentiate the scooter not only through its electric powertrain but also through technology, convenience and after-sales support.

The partnership with Car & General could give TVS an advantage as it seeks to build consumer confidence in a relatively new category. Car & General has operated in Kenya for more than two decades and will provide nationwide sales and after-sales services for the iQube.

Globally, TVS says more than one million riders have used the iQube, covering more than 17.8 billion kilometres. The company estimates that this has helped avoid more than 623,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The scooter will be available in Kenya in two variants, with customers offered either a two-year or 30,000-kilometre warranty, whichever comes first. The launch adds another major manufacturer to Kenya’s evolving electric mobility landscape, where affordability, charging convenience, reliability and maintenance support remain central to wider consumer adoption.

For TVS, the Kenyan entry therefore represents more than the introduction of another scooter. It is a bet that the economics of electric mobility can make a stronger case for adoption as African cities grapple with rising transport costs and the transition towards cleaner forms of mobility.