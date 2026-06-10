Electric mobility can save Kenya from pain of rising fuel prices

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Electric car at a charging point. [iStockphoto]

The sting at the pump has become all too familiar for Kenyans. Since the beginning of 2026, fuel prices have fluctuated significantly. Petrol prices have ranged from Sh178.28 to Sh214.25 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from Sh166.54 to Sh242.92 per litre. For millions of people, this is more than a price adjustment; it is a daily economic shock that ripples through transport fares, food prices, and the cost of doing business.

But amid the frustration lies a deeper question: How long will Kenya remain so vulnerable to volatile global fossil fuel markets?

Until now, Kenya has relied heavily on imported fossil fuels. Fuel imports consume almost 5 per cent of GDP. In some African countries, the rate is even higher. This exposes the economy to external shocks beyond its control.

Yet a viable alternative is already within reach: Electric mobility. Across East Africa, countries such as Rwanda, Uganda, and Ethiopia have taken the sting at the pump, which has become all too familiar for Kenyans. Since the beginning of 2026, fuel prices have fluctuated significantly. Petrol prices have ranged from Sh178.28 to Sh214.25 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from Sh166.54 to Sh242.92 per litre. For millions of people, this is more than a price adjustment; it is a daily economic shock that ripples through transport fares, food prices, and the cost of doing business.

But amid the frustration lies a deeper question: How long will Kenya remain so vulnerable to volatile global fossil fuel markets?

Until now, Kenya has relied heavily on imported fossil fuels. Fuel imports consume almost 5 per cent of GDP. In some African countries, the rate is even higher. This exposes the economy to external shocks beyond its control.

Yet a viable alternative is already within reach: Electric mobility. Across East Africa, countries such as Rwanda, Uganda, and Ethiopia have taken bold policy measures to accelerate the transition away from internal combustion engines, starting with motorcycle taxis commonly known as boda bodas.

In their recent publication, Towards Electric Mobility in East Africa: Current Trends and Policy Approaches, our partners, the German think tank Agora Verkehrswende and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), examine how the shift towards electric mobility has evolved across the region and identify key opportunities and policy approaches to further accelerate this transition

Kenya itself joined this movement in February 2026 with the launch of its long-awaited electric mobility policy, signalling serious intent to modernise its transport sector. Most recently, the African Union ministers of transport and energy endorsed a continental framework for electric mobility.

This shift is not happening in a vacuum. It is driven by hard economic realities. Running an electric vehicle in Kenya is already significantly cheaper than fueling a petrol or diesel car, by as much as four times. In countries like Ethiopia, the difference is even more dramatic.

Consider what that means in today’s context of soaring fuel prices. Every increase at the pump widens the cost advantage of electric mobility. Every price shock strengthens the case for change.

And yet, Kenya’s transition remains slower than it should be.

Part of what makes this moment so critical is Kenya’s unique energy advantage. Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s electricity already comes from renewable sources: Geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar. This means that shifting to electric mobility is not just about lowering transport costs; it is about building a cleaner, more resilient economy powered by domestic energy.

Unlike many developed markets that must decarbonise their grids in parallel, Kenya is already ahead. The foundation is in place. What remains is the urgency to scale.

The structure of Kenya’s transport system makes this transition even more compelling. With relatively low vehicle ownership and a heavy reliance on motorcycles and public transport, electrification can be targeted where it delivers the greatest impact. Electric motorcycles, buses, and minibuses offer immediate savings for operators and commuters alike, while also reducing air pollution in rapidly growing cities.

But progress will not happen automatically. The pace of change will depend on how quickly policy ambition translates into real-world implementation.

Infrastructure remains a major task. Public charging networks are still limited, and much of Nairobi’s progress has been driven by private-sector initiatives, unlike cities such as Kigali and Addis Ababa, where government-led deployment has moved faster.

Financing also remains a barrier, with upfront costs still out of reach for many consumers despite lower operating expenses over time. At the same time, gaps in technical capacity and coordination across sectors continue to slow down momentum.

Addressing these challenges requires more than incremental action; it demands stronger coordination between the transport, energy, and industrial sectors. It calls for a deliberate effort to expand charging and battery-swapping networks, support local assembly and manufacturing, and create financing mechanisms that make electric vehicles accessible to ordinary Kenyans.

There is also a broader opportunity at stake. Moving to electric mobility means more than replacing vehicles. It is about shaping Kenya’s industrial future. A shift toward a “produce locally, sell locally” model could reduce dependence on imported used vehicles, create jobs, and position Kenya as a regional leader in green manufacturing.

The stakes, therefore, go far beyond transport. They touch on sustainable economic development and sovereignty itself.

Each fuel price increase is a reminder of Kenya’s vulnerability to forces beyond its borders. Each delay in accelerating the transition is a missed opportunity to build resilience at home.

Kenya has already taken an important first step with its EV policy, and East Africa is emerging as a continental leader in electric mobility. Now is the time to move further and to turn this promise into tangible relief for its citizens. Speed matters.

n bold policy measures to accelerate the transition away from internal combustion engines, starting with motorcycle taxis commonly known as boda bodas.

In their recent publication, Towards Electric Mobility in East Africa: Current Trends and Policy Approaches, our partners, the German think tank Agora Verkehrswende and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), examine how the shift towards electric mobility has evolved across the region and identify key opportunities and policy approaches to further accelerate this transition

Kenya itself joined this movement in February 2026 with the launch of its long-awaited electric mobility policy, signaling serious intent to modernise its transport sector. Most recently, the African Union ministers of transport and energy endorsed a continental framework for electric mobility.

This shift is not happening in a vacuum. It is driven by hard economic realities. Running an electric vehicle in Kenya is already significantly cheaper than fueling a petrol or diesel car, by as much as four times. In countries like Ethiopia, the difference is even more dramatic.

Consider what that means in today’s context of soaring fuel prices. Every increase at the pump widens the cost advantage of electric mobility. Every price shock strengthens the case for change.

And yet, Kenya’s transition remains slower than it should be.

Part of what makes this moment so critical is Kenya’s unique energy advantage. Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s electricity already comes from renewable sources: Geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar. This means that shifting to electric mobility is not just about lowering transport costs; it is about building a cleaner, more resilient economy powered by domestic energy.

Unlike many developed markets that must decarbonise their grids in parallel, Kenya is already ahead. The foundation is in place. What remains is the urgency to scale.

The structure of Kenya’s transport system makes this transition even more compelling. With relatively low vehicle ownership and a heavy reliance on motorcycles and public transport, electrification can be targeted where it delivers the greatest impact. Electric motorcycles, buses, and minibuses offer immediate savings for operators and commuters alike, while also reducing air pollution in rapidly growing cities.

But progress will not happen automatically. The pace of change will depend on how quickly policy ambition translates into real-world implementation.

Infrastructure remains a major task. Public charging networks are still limited, and much of Nairobi’s progress has been driven by private-sector initiatives, unlike cities such as Kigali and Addis Ababa, where government-led deployment has moved faster.

Financing also remains a barrier, with upfront costs still out of reach for many consumers despite lower operating expenses over time. At the same time, gaps in technical capacity and coordination across sectors continue to slow down momentum.

Addressing these challenges requires more than incremental action; it demands stronger coordination between the transport, energy, and industrial sectors. It calls for a deliberate effort to expand charging and battery-swapping networks, support local assembly and manufacturing, and create financing mechanisms that make electric vehicles accessible to ordinary Kenyans.

There is also a broader opportunity at stake. Moving to electric mobility means more than replacing vehicles. It is about shaping Kenya’s industrial future. A shift toward a “produce locally, sell locally” model could reduce dependence on imported used vehicles, create jobs, and position Kenya as a regional leader in green manufacturing.

The stakes, therefore, go far beyond transport. They touch on sustainable economic development and sovereignty itself.

Each fuel price increase is a reminder of Kenya’s vulnerability to forces beyond its borders. Each delay in accelerating the transition is a missed opportunity to build resilience at home.

Kenya has already taken an important first step with its EV policy, and East Africa is emerging as a continental leader in electric mobility. Now is the time to move further and to turn this promise into tangible relief for its citizens. Speed matters.