Sifuna moves to turn Equitable Party into Linda Mwananchi

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses supporters during the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in Nairobi on Sunday, October 4, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna plans to rename The Equitable Party (TEP) the Linda Mwananchi Movement after a tribunal ruling cleared the way for the movement to reserve its name.

Sifuna announced the planned rebranding on Sunday, October 4, as his allies unveiled him as the leader of Linda Mwananchi in Nairobi.

“So, in the coming days, and as has been resolved by the principals of Linda Mwananchi, who you see here, we shall be seeking to rebrand this party, the Equitable Party, to the Linda Mwananchi Movement,” said Sifuna.

The Registrar of Political Parties, John Lorionokou, approved the reservation of the Linda Mwananchi Movement name in a letter dated Thursday, October 1.

The approval followed a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that overturned Lorionokou's August 7 refusal to reserve the name.

The reservation does not register Linda Mwananchi as a political party. It only secures the name as the group proceeds with its plans to rebrand TEP.

Sifuna said Linda Mwananchi had built its identity through rallies across the country and that the party would now take on the movement's name.

“Because the Linda Mwananchi Movement is a movement that you have built individually. All of you here have helped to build the Linda Mwananchi Movement,” observed Sifuna.

He thanked Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, activist Pauline Njoroge and former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo for leading the appeal, alongside the lawyers who represented the group before the tribunal.

Sifuna said the legal team had initially doubted whether it would win the case.

“These lawyers have really, really done us good,” noted Sifuna.

The movement turned to TEP after the Registrar of Political Parties rejected an earlier plan to rebrand the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya had previously said Sifuna would use UDP as his political vehicle for the 2027 election.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said Sunday's event was meant to announce the party adopted by the movement and was not its main launch.

“As we stand here, we have our brand, and we have our party,” said Sifuna.