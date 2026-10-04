Wicknell Chivayo and the shadowy networks behind African power

The passing of President William Ruto’s bosom friend, Wicknell Chivayo of Zimbabwe, invites us to reflect on the persistence of the unforeseen and the absurdity of our well-laid plans. But it is also an invitation to reflect on the exercise of power in the African State, where informal networks are often more consequential than formal institutions.
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