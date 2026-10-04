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Sifuna: Even if they close a door, we have options

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 4, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during launch of The Equitable Party (TEP) on October 4, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard] 

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has vowed that hurdles  will not stop The Equitable Party (TEP) from contesting the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna was declared TEP leader and presidential candidate at the party's launch in Nairobi on Sunday, October 4.

He said his team had met obstacles while seeking a vehicle for the campaign.

"Even if they close a door for us in the new party, we already have options out," warned Sifuna.

He said that if more hurdles block the rebranding of the party, his team would keep the TEP identity and go to the ballot in 2027.

TEP was registered on March 25, 2022. The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) had earlier overturned the decision by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to deny the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) the right to reserve its name.

TEP is linked to the LMM, which Sifuna and his allies built ahead of the election.

Sifuna accused the ORPP of frustrating people who seek to form or rebrand parties.

"We have gone through a lot to get to this party," said Sifuna, who accused the registrar's office of facilitating fraud.

He said the decision to take up a new vehicle followed the failure of efforts to persuade former allies to change course. He accused those who took over the home Raila Odinga left of embracing "impunity and regression."

"We tried our best to prevail upon those who were former comrades... but unfortunately we failed to persuade them," Sifuna explained.

He presented TEP as a home for Kenyans who believe the country can do better and said it would seek change within the democratic and constitutional framework. The challenges facing Kenya, he said, had no expiry date.

Sifuna said the party would focus on equal opportunity, youth participation, women's leadership, regional dignity and national unity.

"Young Kenyans should not be invited to political rallies; they must have a meaningful voice in shaping the leadership of this country," said Sifuna.

He rejected personality politics and promised a movement built on ideas, programmes, accountability and consultation.

The party, he said, would explain its policies, account for its actions and correct its mistakes.

"We will listen before we speak, we will consult before we decide," Sifuna noted.

He linked the party to the legacy of the late opposition leader Odinga and said October would remain a month of loss for Kenyans.

"October will forever remain in our memories as a month we lost our icon and liberation hero Raila Odinga," observed Sifuna.

He credited Odinga with helping a generation of leaders overcome barriers.

"We are here because of him. He has enabled us to scale the mountain and see the promised land," said Sifuna.

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Related Topics

2027 General Elections Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna The Equitable Party Sifuna Launch TEP Party
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