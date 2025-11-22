TVS Motor eyes Kenya's market with premium models

The Apache line, which enjoys a cult following globally for its racing DNA, now joins Kenya’s increasingly competitive performance bike segment. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

‎India’s TVS Motor Company has set its eyes on Kenya’s fast-growing premium biking community with the rollout of the TVS Apache RTR 180.

‎Unveiled in Nairobi in partnership with long-time distributor Car & General, the launch signals a strategic push by the manufacturer to deepen its footprint in East Africa, marking the brand’s first official entry into the local market.

The Apache line, which enjoys a cult following globally for its racing DNA, now joins Kenya’s increasingly competitive performance bike segment.

‎TVS Motor says Kenya offers the right mix of youthful riders, an expanding consumer market, and strong regional influence, factors that make it a prime launch pad for its premium range.

“Kenya is central to TVSM’s continental ambitions, given its role as a regional commercial hub and its influence on motorcycle culture across East Africa,” said Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company.

“This move further strengthens TVSM’s commitment to serve Kenyan consumers with products that enhance their mobility aspirations and complement their lifestyles," he added.

‎Powered by a 177.4cc engine, the Apache RTR 180 pushes out 15.22 PS at 8,500 RPM and 14.1 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. Peyman Kargar President International Business TVS, Rahul Nayak Senior Vice President International Business TVS, Vijay Gidoomal CEO Car & General and Pradeep Chaurasiya Associate Vice President International Business TVS during the launch of TVs apache at Emara Ole Sereni. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The model comes with race-tuned suspension, disc brakes, LED headlamps, a 5-speed gearbox, and a wider rear tyre to improve grip features the manufacturer says will appeal to riders who want a commuter that can handle both city roads and light off-road stretches.

‎According to Car & General, the bike is designed for younger riders who want more personality and performance in their everyday machines.

“Our partnership with TVS Motor Company gets stronger with the launch of TVS Apache RTR 180 to the Kenyan market. The product is perfectly suited for our young customers who seek a dynamic daily ride… We trust the TVS Apache RTR 180 will accelerate the growth of the premium motorcycle segment in Kenya,” said Vijay Gidoomal, CEO, Car & General.

‎The motorcycle will retail at Sh269,990 and is available in four colours of pearl white, matte blue, gloss black and matte grey across 12 Car & General dealerships nationwide.

‎TVS is banking on sustained investment in technology and design to keep its premium line competitive.

‎"We are excited to tap into the Kenyan market and with the opening of this showroom, it cements our presence and accessibility to our targeted clients," said Peyman.