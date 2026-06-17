Why KRA has changed tack in revenue collections

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), long criticised for aggressive tax collection by business owners and individuals, says it has changed course. The agency dedicated to micro and small businesses says it has rolled out tech initiatives targeting Value Added Tax (VAT), a historically underperforming tax head.
The results, it says, are paying off, with VAT from micro and small taxpayers growing 25 per cent cumulatively from July to April.
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