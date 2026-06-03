Jitume Digital Hub transforms youths livelihoods in Bungoma

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Ruth Murithi, the Knowledge Economy and Innovation for the Technopolis Development Authority Manager. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Carolyne Wanjala from Bungoma County has been harnessing digital literacy knowledge to earn a living.

She is among dozens of techno-savvy youths from the region utilising technology to create opportunities for themselves and others.

Digital literacy experts believe more young people can embrace and access digital literacy and online work opportunities through the established Jitume Digital Hubs in many parts of the country.

Edwin Wandere and Haggai Nakhisa, both beneficiaries, said the digital hubs are equipping young people with practical digital skills, internet access, mentorship, and digital devices.

“Digital literacy has enabled me to participate in digital contests, essay writing, online proposal writing, AI techniques and more and access online employment opportunities and earn income,” Wandere noted.

Nickson Mulongo, another beneficiary, has urged youths to take up the training saying it has enabled him to earn income through online jobs for the last two years.

“I have been earning money through online writing and teaching other youths online. Let youths embrace it and have patience and resilience,” Mulongo noted.

Dennis Asachita, in charge of Bungoma Jitume Centre, apart from gaining digital skills, students are also taught how to earn an income through online jobs.

“Currently, 200 students at Bungoma National Polytechnic are undergoing digital training alongside their normal lessons. Our plan is to accommodate more youths in the community to benefit from the training to enable them to access digital skills and eventually get opportunities to earn an income through online jobs,” Asachita noted. Dennis Asachita, in charge of Bungoma Jitume Centre. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Bungoma currently hosts nine Jitume Digital Hubs located in Kabuchai, Webuye West, Kimilili, Chemoge, Tongaren, and Kanduyi.

Bungoma National Polytechnic Principal Godfrey Murunga applauded the project noting that many youths have acquired skills and ventured into online jobs thus enhancing their digital skills and digital performance.

"This has created online jobs thus transforming their lives and improving digital skills," Dr Murunga said.

The Knowledge Economy and Innovation for the Technopolis Development Authority Manager, Ruth Murithi, who visited the hub, said that the program aims at providing devices to the hubs for the training of the youths, through which they are able to get connections to jobs worldwide.

She said the programme is strengthening Kenya’s position in the global digital economy by ensuring young people are not left behind in the digital revolution.

“Kenya continues to rank among Africa’s leading countries in internet connectivity and digital innovation. Initiatives such as Jitume are critical in ensuring that young people at the grassroots level can access digital skills, online jobs, and technology infrastructure that empower them economically and position Kenya competitively in the global digital economy,” Murithi noted.

The official said Jitume Digital Literacy Initiative forms part of Kenya’s broader digital transformation agenda under the National Digital Masterplan 2022–2032, which seeks to position Kenya as a leading digital economy in Africa while supporting the Government’s target of creating one million digital jobs for Kenyans by 2032.

Since the programme was launched in 2023, at least 350 Jitume Digital Hubs have been established across the country, with the National Government targeting the rollout of 1,450 hubs across all wards in the 47 counties. To date, more than 240,000 young people have undergone digital skills training through the programme, while close to 92,000 digital job linkages have been created for Kenyan youth.

Murithi says the initiative plays a critical role in expanding access to technology in underserved communities, bridging the digital divide, and equipping youth with market-driven digital competencies required in a rapidly evolving global economy increasingly driven by Artificial Intelligence, automation, and online work platforms.

The Jitume Digital Enablement Programme is implemented collaboratively by the Technopolis Development Authority, the Communications Authority of Kenya, and the ICT Authority under the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, in partnership with the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).