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Conservation pays: How protecting rivers has built a rural economy

By Peter Muiruri | May. 13, 2026
David Nyoro in his farm in Muranga county. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Farmers living along the upper Tana have improved their livelihoods within the last 10 years by protecting Kenya’s largest river.

This follows the establishment of the Upper Tana–Nairobi Water Fund Trust (UTNWFT) that seeks to safeguard the source of water for Nairobi residents and millions of others living downstream.

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Related Topics

The Nature Conservancy Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund Upper Tana Conservation Biodiversity Conservation
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