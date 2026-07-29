Survey: Why Gen Zs feel Kenya is heading in the wrong direction

Two years after Kenya's historic Gen Z uprising blindsided state security agencies and transformed the country's political landscape, an alarming new poll has fired a massive warning shot ahead of the next general election, revealing that the nation's vast pool of young voters overwhelmingly believes the country and its economy are heading in the wrong direction.

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