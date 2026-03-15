×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Future of Nairobi's water depends on Upper Tana's health

By Ademola Ajagbe and Eddy Njoroge | Mar. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A water reservoir at Hola irrigation and settlement scheme, Tana River County. Over 5,000 acres of land are under irrigation-agriculture in the area.[Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Nairobi County is approaching the limits of its water supply. Demand is rising, rainfall is more unpredictable, and groundwater is not a long-term solution. To secure the city’s water future, the rivers that supply it must be protected at their source.

Over the past decade, despite mounting pressure on the water supply, Nairobi’s taps have not run dry. That resilience is not accidental. Sustained investment and collaboration to protect the Upper Tana watershed, where 95 percent of Nairobi’s water begins its journey, has made a difference. Today, 42 million more litres of water flow to Nairobi daily than 10 years ago.

This is what happens when we protect water at its source, using nature-based solutions. Stretching across Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, and Laikipia counties, the Upper Tana basin is a lifeline for Kenya. It quenches Nairobi while supporting rural households, agricultural production, and underpins about 65 percent of the country’s hydropower generation. What happens upstream, on farms, forests, and riverbanks, directly shapes the reliability, quality, and cost of water delivered downstream.

Ten years ago, the warning signs were clear. Soil erosion, degraded land, and climate variability were not only undermining farm productivity but also increasing sediment loads in rivers and reservoirs that supply Nairobi. This meant higher water treatment costs and growing uncertainty. It required a shift in mindset. Instead of focusing only on downstream infrastructure, partners chose to invest upstream, where nature provides cost-effective water infrastructure. In 2015, government agencies, water utilities, private sector partners, and community organisations came together to act at the source through the Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund (UTNWF), Africa’s first water fund built on a public-private partnership model.

The idea was simple but powerful: fix problems at the source, rather than paying for the damage downstream. The model was successful in the city of Quito, Ecuador, in Latin America, where it was pioneered by The Nature Conservancy. Since then, the scale of impact has been remarkable. Farmers across the watershed have been supported to adopt practical land management measures that strengthen productivity and water security.

These include terracing, agroforestry, grass strips, and the protection of riparian zones along rivers and streams. Such practices hold soil in place, improve water infiltration, and reduce sediment flowing into rivers. Farmers have also been supported to construct thousands of water pans to capture rainwater and surface runoff for use during dry periods. This reduces pressure on rivers while strengthening resilience.

More than 260,000 farmers have been reached. Some 470,000 hectares of farmland are under improved management practices. More than 5.9 million trees have been planted to stabilise soil and restore degraded land, while 980km of riparian areas have been protected.

These landscape-scale improvements have delivered tangible benefits for both rural communities and urban water users. This is conservation that works for people, for nature, and for cities. At the same time, sediment risks to rivers and reservoirs serving Nairobi have declined by 41 percent. As Nairobi increasingly turns to groundwater, the importance of healthy landscapes is even clearer. Aquifers are replenished by rainfall infiltrating through soil and vegetation. When land is degraded, that recharge declines. Protecting the Upper Tana is therefore essential, not just for surface water, but also for groundwater.

Ajagbe is the Regional Managing Director of The Nature Conservancy’s Africa Programme, and Njoroge is a Trustee and President of the Upper Tana-Nairobi Water Fund Trust

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Heavy Rainfall Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund The Nature Conservancy Nairobi County
.

Latest Stories

Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
11 mins ago
Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink
National
By Standard Reporter
16 mins ago
We cannot continue using old tools to address new conflicts
Opinion
By Regina Mwendwa
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
By David Odongo 16 mins ago
Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
By Juliet Omelo 16 mins ago
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 16 mins ago
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane 16 mins ago
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved