Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches

As former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s 45-day conclave nears its July 31st deadline, his self-imposed political isolation has yielded a mixed bag.
Whereas the opposition leader has been able to consolidate Mt Kenya’s regional support and even forge a path for talks with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the conclave has failed to show white smoke on the united opposition’s flagbearer with the principals yet to agree on a definitive formula for naming its forerunner ahead of the 2027 general elections.
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