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Strathmore's Sh2b plan to build next generation of STEM professionals

By Esther Dianah | Mar. 25, 2026
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Strathmore breaks ground for the Sh2billion Kevin OBryne STEM Complex to build Kenya's next generation of STEM professionals. [Courtesy]

Strathmore University has broken ground for the Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex, a flagship investment valued at Sh2 billion aimed at transforming  Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, research and innovation in Africa.

Anchored on the theme “STEM as the next frontier in Africa’s future,” the groundbreaking ceremony convened leaders from academia, industry, and policy to explore how Africa can prepare and position its next generation of STEM talent.

As global economies increasingly rely on artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and advanced engineering, the demand for STEM talent continues to rise. Yet Africa faces a significant gap, with fewer than a quarter of higher education students pursuing STEM fields.

The Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex is designed to create a modern ecosystem for learning, research, and innovation, enabling students to develop solutions to real-world challenges across sectors such as energy, health, finance, and infrastructure.

“Across the world, the most competitive economies are built on strong STEM foundations, where research, industry, and talent development work together to drive innovation and growth,” said I&M Bank Group Regional Chief Executive Kihara Maina.

"For Africa, investing in STEM is not optional. It is essential to build the skills, industries, and digital infrastructure that will define our economic future."

The facility will integrate advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and data science laboratories alongside engineering and innovation centres.

It will be complemented by collaborative learning environments and maker spaces, as well as industry-linked research and incubation platforms designed to translate ideas into practical solutions.

By bringing together academia, industry, and global partners, the complex will accelerate the translation of knowledge into practical solutions, enterprises, and policy impact.

“With the Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of Africa’s STEM future, not as spectators, but as builders shaping the ideas, innovations, and talent that will define the continent’s next chapter,” said Strathmore University Pro Chancellor Rev Dr Silvano Ochuodho.

Globally, leading economies have demonstrated that sustained investment in STEM drives innovation, industrial growth, and global competitiveness.

Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany have embedded STEM across their education systems, industries, and research ecosystems, enabling them to lead in advanced manufacturing, robotics, and digital economies.

“As an industry, we have a responsibility to partner with institutions like Strathmore University to nurture this talent and ensure that innovation translates into real opportunity and shared prosperity,” said Kihara. 

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