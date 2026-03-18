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Training institute, tech: How matatus industry seeks to sanitise sector

By Graham Kajilwa | Mar. 18, 2026
Matatus from various companies plying various routes in Nairobi parked at the KENCOM bus station in Nairobi due to low number of passengers. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

When you board a public service vehicle in Kenya, one of the risks you face is that you could get killed or badly injured, even without the matatu being involved in any accident.

There might be outliers in the Kenyan public transport sector, but whenever discussions are held about the industry, the narratives shared are far from a fairy tale.

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Related Topics

Kenyan Public Transport Sector Matatus Industry Strathmore University  NTSA Road Safety Regulations
.

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