Why gaming platforms more vulnerable to scams

Cyber criminal locking files. [GettyImages]

Kenya’s gaming sector, including online betting and poker platforms are more susceptible to digital fraud attempts in the latest report by TransUnion, a global intelligence firm. The report lists the gaming platform at the top at 10.4 per cent as the most affected industry according to data from the first half of the year.

Logistics comes second with 7.8 per cent, followed by government 7.5 per cent. “Government services (7.5 per cent) and logistics (7.8 per cent) also experienced elevated suspected fraud rates, illustrating a broad set of digital entry points vulnerable to fraudulent account creation,” the report says.