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What Gachagua has told his peers is nothing but the truth

By Elias Mokua | Nov. 5, 2026
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Rigathi Gachagua challenges opposition leaders to prove their voter mobilisation strength ahead of 2027 elections. [File, Standard]

On this one, Rigathi Gachagua, aka Riggy G, is right. Electioneering is about numbers. Go out and mobilise your bases. Go out and fight for every single vote you can manage to get. Get the numbers wherever you consider you have strength. Persuade your constituencies wherever they can be found within Kenya and the Kenyan Diaspora.

The alternative government, calling itself the United Opposition, is in a sauna. Sweating. Dripping. Who will endure the high temperature in the sauna? Put differently, the high-voltage political temperature within the Opposition is now peeling off masks. The hour of pleasantries has passed. The “Cuzo” camaraderie is over. The gentlemen are now looking at each other, interrogating each other and their voter mobilisation performance record to date. It is clear the numbers don’t add up. And that is where the problem starts.

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Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua United Opposition Elections 2027 Kivumbi 2027
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