The trouble with Tanzanian president's 'mikwaju' proposal

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Tanzania President Samia Suluhu and President William Ruto during a two-day state visit in Dodoma. [PCS]

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently urged her government and the Kenyan government to cane the youth (wapige mikwaju hao vijana) should they dare to protest under “the pretext” of democracy. In her view, young people neither understand democracy nor practice it with the requisite political discipline.

The origin of Suluhu’s disappointment with the youth is well known. Just last year, young Tanzanians staged protests against a general election process they perceived as compromised. Their Kenyan counterparts joined the discourse, agitating against what they considered the political manipulation of a well-understood democratic process.

Similarly in Kenya, Generation Z staged nationwide protests 2024 and 2025 over a range of issues, including a punitive 2024/25 Finance Bill, unemployment, and the high cost of living.

In both countries, the respective governments responded to these protests with severe force resulting in fatalities and life-altering injuries, abductions and forced disappearances. Consequently, many young people have been left deeply disillusioned with the practice of democracy.

At the heart of this intergenerational conflict lies a significant knowledge gap, particularly on the part of the older generation. As adults, we expect young people to recognise our status and their youth. We are raising them; we possess the life experience they lack. We understand our culture, know how to navigate life's joys and struggles, and can reasonably foresee the kind of adults today's youth will become. Simply put, the older generation feels entitled to respect, even while listening to the grievances of a demographic often labeled as problematic or violent.

However, this perspective overlooks four critical factors. First, for over 25 years, school curricula have included education on children's rights, many of which are strongly anchored in the freedom of expression. From primary school through university, students are consistently taught that they have the right to express dissatisfaction with authority. These rights are rooted in democratic ideals. Now that these individuals are young adults, they are simply putting into practice their right to ask questions founded on democratic principles.

Second, our educational systems have transitioned over the years. Civic education is no longer taught solely to instill patriotism; it now actively encourages young adults to participate in electoral processes. Student leadership roles have shifted from traditional titles like 'prefects' and 'head boys or girls' to politically aligned titles such as; presidents', 'ministers', and 'mayors'. This political engagement is also strongly encouraged in extracurricular activities, such as drama festivals. Consequently, by the time these students attain voting age, their educational environment has already shaped them into politically conscious citizens.

Third, political globalisation ensures that activism among younger generations transcends borders, allowing them to learn from international movements. The Arab Spring, for example, demonstrated to youth worldwide that they have a political obligation to challenge oppressive regimes and demand better governance. In the recent past, similar political experiences have been replicated globally with the 2024 Generation Z protests in Kenya being the latest to attract international attention.

Lastly, late millennials and Generation Z have grown up in an era of rapid technological advancement. They do not merely entertain themselves online; their learning, both at school and at home, is heavily reliant on digital devices. Online spaces are fundamental to their social interaction. Therefore, organising and planning activities online is a natural extension of the technological environment into which they were born. When authorities track them online with political vengeance, it is no different from physically preventing them from attending offline meetings.

In short, we are raising a generation with a sense of responsibility and an obligation to demand better governance systems, yet we are the first to suppress them due to our own deep-seated fears. This is not to suggest that young people should not be disciplined or taught how to relate respectfully with adults; instilling discipline remains essential. However, preventing them from demanding just systems of governance has nothing to do with discipline. Rather, it is a reflection of our failure to appreciate who they have become. Truth be told, we are scared of their deep level of public scrutiny.

Dr Mokua is the Executive Director, Loyola Centre for Media and Communication