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The Maseno University council has announced the appointment of Prof Bulitia Godrick Mathews as Vice Chancellor, effective immediately.

“In exercise of the provision of Universities Act section 35(1) (a) (v) and with the concurrence of Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education, the University Council is pleased to inform you that it appointed Prof. Bulitia Godrick Mathews as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Maseno University with immediate effect,” reads the statement signed by the council chairperson Naftali Ongati, PhD.

“The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process by Public Service Commission where Prof. Bulitia Godrick Mathews was the top ranked candidate among other considerations by the council.”

Mathews’ appointment comes despite court order stopping the process that was issued by the Mombasa Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Justice Nelson Abuodha on Friday issued the orders pending further directions on December 8 for directions when the matter will be mentioned. He directed the plaintiff to serve the respondents who will have seven days from the date of service to file their responses.

On the other hand, the exercise had been given a green light by Justice Joe Omido when he dismissed two petitions challenging the recruitment of the Vice-Chancellor.

He said that the Public Service Commission (PSC) did not have a requirement to forward candidates strictly in the order of their interview performance.

The judge said PSC had the constitutional mandate to consider merit and other factors on top including ethnic representation and gender balance when recommending candidates for appointment.

The petitions were filed by Evans Ochieng Aseto and Solomon Erick Omondi Okello.

The two men argued that the recruitment process was flawed after the forwarding candidates who ranked first, fourth and fifth and locking out candidates who ranked second and third.

The candidates scores were as follows Prof. Bulitia Godrick Mathews, 79 marks, Prof. Bernard O. Aduda, 77.5 marks, Prof. Francis Jakim Mulwa, 77 marks, Prof. Kimani Chege Gabriel, 76 marks and Prof. Mary Jepkemoi Kipsat who had 74 marks.

Prof Erick Otieno Nyambedha was reportedly left out in the ranking, while Prof Charles O.A. Omwawadho allegedly declined to attend the interview.

In the Mombasa case, the petitioner questioned the interview outcome of 10 candidates who were interviewed on April 14 and 16, 2026.

He raised the same issues as in the case before Justice Omido arguing that the ranking method did not give reasons for omitting candidates and picking their preferred candidate.

“The Petitioner does not ask this Honourable Court to assume that the highest interview score, by itself, confers an automatic right to appointment,” the petition stated.

It called on the court to scrutinize whether the selection and recommendation process was lawful.