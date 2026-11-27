Audio By Vocalize

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Mombasa has issued temporary conservatory orders in a petition challenging the recruitment and proposed appointment of Maseno University’s next Vice-Chancellor over alleged irregularities in the selection process.

Justice Nelson Abuodha on Friday certified as urgent an application filed by Willy Otieno Sawe and issued temporary orders in terms of prayer two of the motion dated November 26, pending further directions.

The respondents have been granted seven days from the date of service to file their responses, with the matter scheduled for mention on December 8 for directions on its hearing and disposal.

In the petition, Sawe questions the reported outcome of interviews conducted on April 14 and 16, 2026, in which 10 candidates were shortlisted for the university’s top job.

According to the results cited in the petition, Prof Bulitia Godrick Mathews emerged top with 79 marks, followed by Prof Bernard O. Aduda with 77.5 and Prof Francis Jakim Mulaa with 77 marks.

Prof Kimani Chege Gabriel scored 76, while Prof Mary Jepkemoi Kipsat and Prof Joseph Ouma Rasowo each obtained 74 marks. Prof Stephen O. Odebero scored 71.5, while Godfrey S. Mise got 67. Prof Erick Otieno Nyambedha was reportedly not ranked, while Prof Charles O.A. Omwawadho declined to attend the interview.

The petitioner alleges that the first, fourth and fifth-ranked candidates were recommended for further consideration and appointment, while the second and third-ranked candidates were left out.

He argues that the reported departure from the interview rankings, without disclosure of the reasons behind the final recommendations, raises questions about transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

“The Petitioner does not ask this Honourable Court to assume that the highest interview score, by itself, confers an automatic right to appointment,” the petition states, adding that the court should scrutinise whether the selection and recommendation process complied with the applicable law and recruitment criteria.

Sawe further argues that where the final recommendations departed from the reported interview rankings, the respondents should demonstrate “the lawful criteria, reasons and evaluation process” upon which the decision was made.

He also wants an explanation for the failure to assign Prof Nyambedha a ranking despite his reported participation in the interviews, saying the assessment records and reasons for the omission should be disclosed.

“The recruitment process should be capable of withstanding public scrutiny,” the petitioner argues, insisting that all candidates should have been evaluated consistently, fairly and in accordance with the applicable criteria.

The petition names the Education Cabinet Secretary, the Attorney-General, Maseno University Council and the Public Service Commission as respondents.

The candidates whose interests may be affected, alongside several university staff unions, have also been listed as interested parties.

Among the documents the petitioner wants disclosed are interview scores, assessment and evaluation records, the criteria used in the selection, minutes of relevant meetings and the recommendations made by those involved in the recruitment.

The petitioner also raises concerns over an alleged meeting scheduled for November 26 to consider or advance the appointment, as well as claims that students could be mobilised to cause disorder at the university.

He says the latter allegation requires investigation and verification.

The respondents will have an opportunity to respond before the matter proceeds for further directions on December 8.