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Alarm has been raised in Kericho County over the re-emergence of female genital mutilation (FGM) after a woman was admitted to Sigowet Sub-County Hospital after undergoing the outlawed practice and suffering bleeding.

The incident has renewed concerns over the persistence of FGM in parts of the county, amid rising cases of sexual and gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies and HIV infections.

Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei said the case demonstrated the need for communities to intensify the fight against violence targeting women and girls.

Kemei spoke in Koilsir Location during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence campaign.

“We have a case here today at Sigowet Sub-County Hospital involving FGM. That is unlawful. There is a woman who underwent the procedure and is now in hospital,” Kemei said.

The Kericho Women Representative said Kericho had recorded 249 cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the past three months, with Sigowet/Soin Constituency recording the highest number at 46.

“Matters of sexual and gender-based violence are rampant in Kericho. For the last three months, we have had 249 cases. Out of that, Sigowet/Soin is leading with 46 cases, which is on the higher side,” she said.

Kemei said cases of teenage pregnancies were also high in Sigowet/Soin and other parts of the county, while abortion and HIV and Aids cases remained a concern.

“Cases of girls becoming pregnant are so many in this constituency and in this county. Cases of abortion are also high. Even cases of HIV and Aids are on the rise,” she said.

She called on men to take a leading role in the campaign against SGBV, while urging women, churches and other community stakeholders to join the fight.

“I call upon men to be champions. I call upon women to also be champions of the same. I call upon the church to support us against sexual and gender-based violence,” Kemei said.

Soin/Sigowet Assistant County Commissioner Omar Popote urged community elders not to interfere with cases of violence against children or attempt to resolve them through traditional arrangements.

He said defilement cases should be reported to authorities and survivors taken to hospital immediately for treatment and medical examination.

“Do not tolerate cases of defilement. When it happens, the girl should first be taken to hospital for treatment and a medical report obtained. The suspect should then be arrested and taken to court to face justice,” Popote said.