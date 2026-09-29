Missed KCPE? Form Three learners face deadline to sit 2027 KCSE

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The Kenya National Examinations Council Chief Executive Officer David Njengere during high level meeting on 2026 examinations preparedness on August 7, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Form Three learners who entered secondary school without sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination have until September 30, 2026, to regularise their academic records or risk being unable to register for the 2027 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) said progressing to secondary school does not automatically qualify learners without recognised primary examination certificates to sit the KCSE.

Affected learners must have their primary school qualifications validated by KNEC and then sit a Qualifying Test (QT) before they can register for the 2027 KCSE.

The deadline affects learners currently in Form Three who have no KCPE certificate or an equivalent recognised qualification.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere explained that the process targets learners whose primary education records do not follow the usual KCPE pathway.

“All persons without KCPE exam certificates or their equivalent who intend to register for the 2027 KCSE exam will present their primary school qualifications for validation by KNEC and thereafter sit the KCSE QT,” Njengere said.

The group includes learners who never sat KCPE, those with older primary qualifications, learners holding foreign certificates as well as some private and adult candidates.

However, KNEC is particularly targeting learners who missed the 2023 KCPE examination but later joined secondary school.

In 2024, at least 2,000 learners who had missed the 2023 examination were admitted to secondary schools after the government allowed them to proceed to Form One.

The decision sought to support the 100 per cent transition policy by allowing learners to join secondary school despite missing the national primary examination.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that the learners would join Form One in January 2024, with KNEC expected to organise a special qualifying examination for them.

Njengere noted that some of the learners joined secondary school without completing the process required to regularise their academic records.

“There are some learners who transitioned to high school in 2024 without sitting for KCPE then. The government ordered schools to admit them and sit for the papers later but never did. We are targeting those learners,” he explained.

The situation could leave some learners who have spent nearly three years in secondary school unable to register for KCSE unless they complete the process before the deadline.

Parents and schools must provide evidence of the learners' primary education, including report cards and other relevant documents, before KNEC can validate their records.

“Once prospective candidates complete the validation process, they will be issued with a letter clearing them to register for the KCSE QT,” KNEC stated.

Regular candidates will need a recommendation letter from their school, while adult candidates will require a letter from the Sub-County Director of Education. Learners with foreign qualifications may also need an equation letter from KNEC.

KNEC will administer the QT online at venues identified by County Directors of Education.

The results will determine whether affected learners can proceed to register for the 2027 KCSE.

“The QT results will be used for registration for the 2027 KCSE examination,” the council noted.

The 2027 KCSE will also be the final examination administered under the 8-4-4 education system, which Kenya has used for about four decades before the transition to Competency-Based Education.

KNEC has directed schools to identify affected learners and ensure they complete the requirements within the set timelines.

“All heads of institutions should ensure that all their Form 3 learners in 2026 who do not have exam qualifications meet the requirements stated within the set timeframes,” the council stated.